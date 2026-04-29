Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 54,041 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,250 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 54,041 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mosaic worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 1,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Mosaic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mosaic from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Mosaic and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.73.

View Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MOS opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.Mosaic's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Mosaic's dividend payout ratio is 52.07%.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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