Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON Stake Lifted by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,154,907 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,069,497 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive makes up approximately 1.8% of Eminence Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 4.27% of Peloton Interactive worth $111,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTON. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,776,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331,510 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,796,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,331,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,183 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 112,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $583,994.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 234,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,324,700.36. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,047 shares of company stock worth $1,024,633. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.54. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peloton Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peloton Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Peloton Interactive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here