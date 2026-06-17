Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists' holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,379,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,524 shares of the company's stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 53,255 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 34,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $147.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $131.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb gained on a market-wide relief rally tied to the reported peace deal and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which reduced geopolitical and oil-price fears and supported travel stocks. Why Airbnb (ABNB) Stock Is Trading Up Today

Airbnb gained on a market-wide relief rally tied to the reported peace deal and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which reduced geopolitical and oil-price fears and supported travel stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels. Airbnb Price Target Raised by Truist

Truist raised its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Baron Capital highlighted Airbnb in its latest fund letter, focusing on the company’s resilience as AI reshapes the travel and real estate landscape; this is more of a long-term investment discussion than a direct catalyst. Is Airbnb (ABNB) Resilient to AI Transition?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $569,303.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,732,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,456,497,803.88. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,671.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 449,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,177,209.60. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock worth $226,595,468. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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