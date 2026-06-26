Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Penbrook Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Planet Labs PBC $PL

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
Planet Labs PBC logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Penbrook Management sharply reduced its Planet Labs position by 64.1% in the first quarter, though it still held 105,870 shares valued at about $2.96 million.
  • Several insiders sold shares, including CFO Ashley F. Johnson and insider Robert H. Schingler, both through disclosed transactions that cut their ownership stakes.
  • Planet Labs reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of -$0.03 versus estimates of -$0.04 and revenue of $94.15 million, up 42.1% year over year, while analysts remain split with an overall Hold rating and average target price of $35.11.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Penbrook Management LLC cut its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,870 shares of the company's stock after selling 189,375 shares during the period. Planet Labs PBC accounts for about 2.2% of Penbrook Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC's holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $2,584,062.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 256,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,995,034.16. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,895,162 shares in the company, valued at $66,520,186.20. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.99. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 111.17% and a negative return on equity of 105.29%. The company had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Planet Labs PBC's revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Planet Labs PBC Right Now?

Before you consider Planet Labs PBC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Planet Labs PBC wasn't on the list.

While Planet Labs PBC currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
By Chris Markoch | June 19, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines