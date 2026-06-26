Penbrook Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Planet Labs PBC $PL

Penbrook Management LLC cut its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,870 shares of the company's stock after selling 189,375 shares during the period. Planet Labs PBC accounts for about 2.2% of Penbrook Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC's holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $2,584,062.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 256,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,995,034.16. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,895,162 shares in the company, valued at $66,520,186.20. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.99. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 111.17% and a negative return on equity of 105.29%. The company had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Planet Labs PBC's revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

See Also

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