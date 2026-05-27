Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $9.58 Million in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $9,576,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.22% of Itron as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Itron by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Itron by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

Get Itron alerts: Sign Up

Itron Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 355 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $28,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,432. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,444 shares of company stock worth $491,574. Insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Itron

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Itron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Itron wasn't on the list.

While Itron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here