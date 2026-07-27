Pennington Partners & CO. LLC Purchases 1,394 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Pennington Partners & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 101.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,607,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $381.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.85. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.61 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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