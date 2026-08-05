Pennington Partners & CO. LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pennington Partners & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Pennington Partners & CO. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

NVDA stock opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.55. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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