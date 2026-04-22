Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 4,487 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.'s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $2,331,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 574.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $587.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FN

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE FN opened at $693.89 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $562.37 and its 200-day moving average is $489.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $732.12.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Fabrinet's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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