PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Holdings Decreased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,183 shares of the company's stock after selling 183,987 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14,857.8% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,068,777,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,018,813,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 16,146.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock worth $830,902,000 after buying an additional 3,235,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,362 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.90.

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PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.59%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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