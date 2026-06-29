PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,818 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,366 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $134,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock worth $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 622.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,143,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,218,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $166.85.

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PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s brand and growth efforts are getting fresh visibility, including marketing around “modern soda,” dirty-soda products, and broader consumer engagement. These trends could support beverage demand and help the company defend share in a changing soft-drink market.

PepsiCo’s brand and growth efforts are getting fresh visibility, including marketing around “modern soda,” dirty-soda products, and broader consumer engagement. These trends could support beverage demand and help the company defend share in a changing soft-drink market. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains constructive overall: Citigroup kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target to $170, implying meaningful upside from current levels. That helps reassure investors that the stock still looks attractively valued despite recent weakness.

Analyst support remains constructive overall: Citigroup kept a Buy rating even after trimming its price target to $170, implying meaningful upside from current levels. That helps reassure investors that the stock still looks attractively valued despite recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to stand out as a diversified dividend stock, with coverage highlighting its 54-year streak of dividend growth. For income-oriented investors, that long track record can provide support ahead of earnings. Article Title

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $141.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.11 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $193.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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