PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545,798 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 120,119 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PepsiCo worth $366,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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