PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,715 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.8% of Delta Global Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,064 shares of the company's stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 136,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares in the last quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $416,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. PepsiCo's Quaker Oats plans major expansion at its North Texas facility

News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves.

PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. PepsiCo to cease warehouse operations at Oklahoma production site

Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha article argued PepsiCo should be downgraded to “Sell,” reflecting continued skepticism about the stock’s near-term return potential. PepsiCo: 'Upgrading' From Strong Sell To Sell, But I Still Expect Frozen Returns

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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