PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,078 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 69,179 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $63,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 622.3% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,143,939 shares of the company's stock worth $451,218,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.95 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The company had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore set a $150.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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