PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,255 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.96 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $142.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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