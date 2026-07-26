PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,962 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. PepsiCo's Quaker Oats plans major expansion at its North Texas facility

News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves.

PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. PepsiCo to cease warehouse operations at Oklahoma production site

Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha article argued PepsiCo should be downgraded to “Sell,” reflecting continued skepticism about the stock’s near-term return potential. PepsiCo: 'Upgrading' From Strong Sell To Sell, But I Still Expect Frozen Returns

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $136.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Stories

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