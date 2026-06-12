PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,682 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,875,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,617,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,814,835,000 after acquiring an additional 360,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,018,813,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,617,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,912,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958,701 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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