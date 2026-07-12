PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of General American Investors Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after buying an additional 167,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets.

PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases.

PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Citi Analyst Downgrades PepsiCo Stock (PEP) Despite Q2 Beat, Slashes Target by 15%

Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. PepsiCo’s $200 Billion Stability Play Is Attracting Dividend Investors

Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted.

Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage compared PepsiCo unfavorably with Coca-Cola, highlighting market-share pressure and a more difficult turnaround narrative for PEP shares.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.38. 9,071,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,517,085. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company's fifty day moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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