PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,630 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of GFS Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after buying an additional 167,707 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 92.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $169.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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