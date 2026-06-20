PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the company's stock after selling 826,957 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 45.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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