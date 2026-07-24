PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 215,562 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 857,567 shares of the company's stock worth $133,176,000 after purchasing an additional 149,480 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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