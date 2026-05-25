PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,811 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $150.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.52. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.32%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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