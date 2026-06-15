PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,249 shares of the company's stock after selling 173,647 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $144.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 92.94%.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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