Go Pro
→ The trade I’ve been waiting for since 2011 (From Traders Agency) (Ad)tc pixel

Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Evolus logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Perceptive Advisors acquired 1,286,862 Evolus shares worth approximately $5.3 million, giving it a 1.95% stake. Institutional investors collectively own 90.69% of the company.
  • Evolus reported quarterly revenue of $73.14 million, slightly above estimates, but its adjusted loss of $0.16 per share missed expectations. Analysts project a full-year loss of $0.38 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment remains a Moderate Buy, with four Buy ratings, one Hold, and one Sell; the consensus price target is $16, compared with a recent share price of $5.84.
  • Five stocks we like better than Evolus.

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,286,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.95% of Evolus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $384.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.32. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evolus from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOLS

About Evolus

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company's flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Evolus Right Now?

Before you consider Evolus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evolus wasn't on the list.

While Evolus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The dollar reset no one told you about
The dollar reset no one told you about
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines