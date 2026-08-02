Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,286,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.95% of Evolus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $384.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.32. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evolus from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOLS

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company's flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

See Also

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