Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $6.68 Million Investment in Surrozen, Inc. $SRZN

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,682,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Surrozen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surrozen by 557.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,266 shares of the company's stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 611,497 shares in the last quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at $9,764,000. Kalehua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at $8,705,000. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Surrozen by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 470,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Surrozen by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,489 shares of the company's stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 119,757 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Surrozen

In other Surrozen news, VP Yang Li sold 1,584 shares of Surrozen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $52,794.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,216 shares in the company, valued at $573,809.28. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig C. Parker sold 4,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $150,784.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $551,711.49. This trade represents a 21.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 333,144 shares of company stock worth $7,177,690 in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRZN. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Surrozen in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Surrozen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Surrozen

Surrozen Price Performance

SRZN stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Surrozen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $257.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($11.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($10.56). The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surrozen Profile

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

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