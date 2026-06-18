Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 119,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,050 shares of the company's stock after selling 119,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $46,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,019,000 after purchasing an additional 468,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,652,000 after purchasing an additional 498,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,457 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,248,000 after purchasing an additional 88,522 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,201,000 after purchasing an additional 295,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 11,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,762,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,821.50. The trade was a 29.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 25,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.32, for a total transaction of $4,133,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,975.20. This represents a 61.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,234 shares of company stock valued at $55,330,060. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX opened at $159.00 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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