Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970,195 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 4.74% of Perdoceo Education worth $110,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,383 shares of the company's stock worth $145,395,000 after purchasing an additional 108,727 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 432.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,130 shares of the company's stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,135 shares of the company's stock worth $68,992,000 after purchasing an additional 137,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 9.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125,728 shares of the company's stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other news, Director Kenda B. Gonzales sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $323,825.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,416.82. This represents a 16.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 11,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $401,795.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,924 shares in the company, valued at $778,521.24. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 38,270 shares of company stock worth $1,336,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $30.84 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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