Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Stock Position Increased by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316,540 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 352,850 shares during the quarter. Perdoceo Education makes up approximately 3.4% of Callodine Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 2.10% of Perdoceo Education worth $48,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,132 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Research cut Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perdoceo Education presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.91%.The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 11,315 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $401,795.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $778,521.24. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $127,572.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 114,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,021,650.60. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

See Also

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