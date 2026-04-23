Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,770 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,494 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock traded up $12.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $397.60. 194,388 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 113.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $397.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.98.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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