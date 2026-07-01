Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,988 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of JFrog worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company's stock worth $593,734,000 after purchasing an additional 362,654 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock worth $330,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,415 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 187.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock worth $195,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JFrog by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,683,153 shares of the company's stock worth $167,590,000 after buying an additional 633,231 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,253,450 shares of the company's stock worth $140,750,000 after buying an additional 614,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Get JFrog alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FROG. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Get Our Latest Report on FROG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $8,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,734,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $467,152,075.86. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,700 shares of company stock valued at $55,827,662. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -171.47 and a beta of 1.23. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFrog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFrog wasn't on the list.

While JFrog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here