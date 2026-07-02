Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,894 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Omnicell worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1,708.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,338 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Omnicell and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Omnicell from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Omnicell

Insider Activity

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,689,807.70. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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