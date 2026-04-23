Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,038 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Arcosa worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 47.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arcosa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Texas Capital upgraded Arcosa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arcosa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcosa

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.05. 4,912 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.89 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.46 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Arcosa's payout ratio is presently 4.72%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc NYSE: ACA is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries' construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company's Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

Further Reading

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