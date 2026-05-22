Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Has $6.47 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 27,740 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor comprises approximately 5.1% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 120,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,535,000 after buying an additional 264,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $218,642.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 80,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,130.66. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 1,113 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $104,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 62,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,856,388. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,995 shares of company stock worth $2,886,140 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $141.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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