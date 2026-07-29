Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,089 shares of the food distribution company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $23,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $115.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFGC

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,221,683.70. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Brent King sold 6,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $641,655.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,647,300. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,315 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

See Also

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