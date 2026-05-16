Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the food distribution company's stock after selling 30,474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 55.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE PFGC opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Performance Food Group Company has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.17 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,221,683.70. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFGC

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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