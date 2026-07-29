Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM - Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,724 shares of the company's stock after selling 505,713 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.00% of Perimeter Solutions worth $39,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,143 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,691 shares of the company's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1,875,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $63,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,148,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,438,251.90. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Sable sold 49,540 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $1,639,278.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,278.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,385,514 shares of company stock valued at $217,464,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRM. Weiss Ratings cut Perimeter Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Perimeter Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perimeter Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PRM stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.80 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. NYSE: PRM is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company's core product portfolio spans several key segments.

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