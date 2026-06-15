Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Acquires New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,970 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $267.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $301.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $271.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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