Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,912,000. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $144.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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