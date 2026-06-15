Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Acquires New Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,885,000. RTX accounts for 1.3% of Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in RTX by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.0%

RTX opened at $183.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.47 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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