Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,031 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $4,871,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,444 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,504 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

Trending Headlines about ConocoPhillips

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ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $116.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company's revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.05%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,287,678.52. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $685,488.70. This represents a 56.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 634,715 shares of company stock valued at $81,410,816 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

See Also

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