Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Buys Shares of 1,219 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,219 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 454,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $138,213,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 562,632 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $170,914,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $440.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $206.20 and a 52 week high of $450.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $399.06 and its 200-day moving average is $354.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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