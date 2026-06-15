Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Buys Shares of 829 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 829 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 669,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $716,790,000 after buying an additional 140,821 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in ASML by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 228,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $243,928,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $54,448,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,863.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,903.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,539.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,371.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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