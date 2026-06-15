Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Invests $3.35 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,182 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,373.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,537 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. MLP3 LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 252,895 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $46,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $279.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.20, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.44 and a 200-day moving average of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,037,002.95. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,044 shares of company stock valued at $20,424,722. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

View Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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