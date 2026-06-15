Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Makes New $7.79 Million Investment in Deere & Company $DE

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,732 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,790,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $625.00 to $595.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $793.00 to $759.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $639.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $577.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $573.27 and a 200 day moving average of $549.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $433.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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