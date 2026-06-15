Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,520 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,848 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,253,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,565 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,225,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,263,820 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $690,994,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,210 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $747,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 840,383 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $459,479,000 after purchasing an additional 211,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $741.00 to $652.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $644.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $467.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $452.05 and a 1-year high of $714.97. The company's fifty day moving average price is $516.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.18.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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