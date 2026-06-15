Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Takes $3.05 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,789 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,183,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,692,290,000 after purchasing an additional 856,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,703,291,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $107.96 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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