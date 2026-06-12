Perseverance Asset Management International Has $243.36 Million Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Perseverance Asset Management International cut its stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,172,370 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,813 shares during the quarter. H World Group comprises approximately 35.7% of Perseverance Asset Management International's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Perseverance Asset Management International owned approximately 1.68% of H World Group worth $243,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in H World Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,796 shares of the company's stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts: Sign Up

H World Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of HTHT opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.11.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. H World Group's dividend payout ratio is 114.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on H World Group

Insider Activity at H World Group

In other H World Group news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider H World Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and H World Group wasn't on the list.

While H World Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here