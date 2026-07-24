Perseverance Asset Management International Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Perseverance Asset Management International purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $6,103,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.7% of Perseverance Asset Management International's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s multibillion-dollar Anthropic agreement could secure a large, multi-year pipeline of AI chip sales and deepen its position in the data center market. Article Title

AMD’s multibillion-dollar Anthropic agreement could secure a large, multi-year pipeline of AI chip sales and deepen its position in the data center market. Positive Sentiment: AMD unveiled its new Helios AI rack-scale system and a broader full-stack AI roadmap, signaling a more direct challenge to Nvidia in high-growth AI infrastructure. Article Title

AMD unveiled its new AI rack-scale system and a broader full-stack AI roadmap, signaling a more direct challenge to Nvidia in high-growth AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reportedly raised its price target on AMD to $685 , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Benchmark reportedly raised its price target on AMD to , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: AMD also announced an AI inference partnership with Cerebras, which could improve latency and efficiency for next-generation AI workloads. Article Title

AMD also announced an AI inference partnership with Cerebras, which could improve latency and efficiency for next-generation AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Broad strength in semiconductor names after strong Intel results is helping sentiment across the chip sector, including AMD. Article Title

Broad strength in semiconductor names after strong Intel results is helping sentiment across the chip sector, including AMD. Negative Sentiment: Late-day weakness in the technology sector is creating some pressure on AMD and other AI stocks, partly due to capex and macro concerns. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $485.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $480.14.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $539.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.02 billion, a PE ratio of 176.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $510.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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