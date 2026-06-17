Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Purchases New Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore increased their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $292.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $393.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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