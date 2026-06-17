Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Takes $2.09 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,670 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Lumentum comprises approximately 1.0% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,854,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $683,661,000 after acquiring an additional 291,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $521,563,000 after acquiring an additional 123,265 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after acquiring an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,495,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lumentum Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $875.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $901.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.47. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.59 and a twelve month high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Positive Sentiment: A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Article Title

A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Article Title

Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Article Title

Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish AI narrative, broader market coverage noted Lumentum as one of the day’s weaker movers, suggesting traders may be taking profits after a strong run-up and reacting to valuation concerns. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citic Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,021.95.

View Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,144,206.45. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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