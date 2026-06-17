Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Takes Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the travel company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd owned about 0.09% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 24.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,416,019 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $120,585,000 after buying an additional 1,445,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,107,995 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $16,132,000 after buying an additional 1,046,858 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 78.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,210,903 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $35,949,000 after buying an additional 972,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,355,310 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $48,853,000 after buying an additional 961,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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TripAdvisor Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of TRIP opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 128.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.99%.The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TripAdvisor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $13.70 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on TripAdvisor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TripAdvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,070.80. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

Further Reading

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